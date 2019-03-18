Nigerian ‘Golden Girl’ wants to help her country

Mysuru: Emelife Stella Chinelo from Nigeria, who studied in the Department of Chemistry and bagged 20 gold medals and five cash prizes, received a huge round of applause from the audience for her achievement at the 99th Convocation of University of Mysore (UoM) held at Crawford Hall in city yesterday. The guests and participants appreciated Emelife for her achievement in the Indian soil.

Speaking to Star of Mysore on her success, she praised the Indian system of education, good study environment, help from faculty and local students in Mysuru for her to excel in studies.

She said that she had been reading every day, covering portions regularly and enjoying her studies and subjects. She expressed her wish to pursue research in Cancer to find treatment for its cure as many people in her country were affected by this dreaded disease.

She said that she also had plans to turn mounds of industrial waste into useful materials by pursuing research in this field which could also find a solution to her country Nigeria which is reeling under poverty and epidemics.

“My goal in life is to find a solution to all ills through chemistry. I am planning to pursue Ph.D at UoM. The quality of education and discipline at the Varsity is extraordinary. My father Christopher, mother Caroline and husband John Amagbovov supported and motivated me to pursue my education in India,” said a beaming Emelife Stella Chinelo.

Abhishek T. Bhat and Akshay Unnikrishnan with their medals and certificate.

Meera: For 46-year-old Meera Manohar Rao Anasane, who bagged 10 gold medals and one cash prize in MA Sanskrit, age was not a barrier for her success. She is an advocate by profession. Meera’s husband Satish Baitule, is an employee of Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran, Mysuru, and the couple has a 18-year old son, Samish Baitule.

Meera said, she studied Sanskrit during her school days at her native in Nagpur and at Mumbai. Initially, she found the language difficult. But, after the family shifted to Mysuru, eight years back, she developed an interest in the language. Meera’s family members were all proud of her passion and interest in the language.

P. Sanjana: P. Sanjana Darla, who bagged 10 gold medals and three cash prizes in MA Economics said that she was not expecting the top rank.

She said that she did not expect a rank when she joined the course as she was scared of the subject and had no hopes of excelling in it. “But, I emerged as a second topper in the first semester which gave me confidence. I thank my teachers and family for this success,” she said.

Disability not a hurdle for success

For visually challenged P.V. Nagaraj, disability was not a hurdle to obtain Doctor of Philosophy in Kannada. “With sheer grit, hard work and determination, I completed my thesis in less than five years without taking any help from outside,” he said. Nagaraj prepared the thesis using ‘e-speak’ software and Non-Visual Desktop Access (NVDA) technologies.

Visually challenged P.V. Nagaraj receiving the Doctor of Philosophy in Kannada certificate from University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar and Chairman of All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi, Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe looks on.

Akshay Unnikrishnan, who studied M.Sc Biotechnology and secured seven gold medals and Abhishek T. Bhat of M.Sc Botany who bagged six gold medals and seven cash prizes also praised their teachers, family and friends for their success.

‘Learn, Earn & Return’ to country tells Prof. BVR. Chowdari: Vice-President of Nanyang Technological University, Singapore Prof B.V.R. Chowdari, called upon the students who have been pursuing their studies in various foreign countries across the world to learn, earn and return to their motherland.

Delivering the keynote address at the 99th annual convocation of University of Mysore here yesterday, he said that there is nothing wrong in studying abroad. It helps the students of the nation to expose to foreign culture, tradition, customs and education. But students studying overseas must return and contribute their mite for the progress of their hometown, he added.

Claiming that Nanyang Technological University of Singapore was the top university in Asia, he said that this University is also ranked 12 among the top 100 universities across the World.

“It is disheartening that not even one Indian universities could able to find a place in the top ranking universities of the world. However, I am proud to say that Indian students could be seen studying in all top ranking universities. There is no dearth of talents in the country, but the system should be changed to bring in sweeping changes in India,” he said.

A large number of parents had gathered to witness their children receiving the graduation certificates, medals, awards and cash prizes. Hundreds of students were seen taking selfies with their parents, family, friends, teachers and well wishers in the premises of Crawford Hall on the occasion.

University of Mysore Vice- Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, Registrar Prof. Lingaraj Gandhi and Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. K.M. Mahadevan and others were present.

