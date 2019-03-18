Siddharamaiah accuses BJP of politicising surgical strikes

Mysuru: Accusing the BJP of using surgical and air strikes on Pakistan for political gains, CLP leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah has said that the BJP was using the surgical strikes in poll campaigns as it has no other achievements to boast of.

Speaking to press persons at his Ramakrishnanagar residence here on Sunday, Siddharamaiah alleged that the NDA Government at the Centre had failed to deliver its promises.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of doling out hollow promises, the former CM maintained that the people were disillusioned with the BJP Government at the Centre.

Claiming that 10-12 surgical strikes were carried out on Pakistan when the Congress Government was in power at the Centre, he taunted State BJP leaders saying they were seeking votes only in the name of PM Modi as they have no other issue to seek votes. Replying to a query on Minister S.R. Mahesh’s comments, Siddharamaiah termed it as wrong on the part of Mahesh.

“When the JD(S)-Congress have entered into an alliance on the basis of mutual understanding, faith should prevail over everything. If such statements are issued, it may have negative implications,” Siddharamaiah said and added that Mahesh’s remarks were unwarranted at this juncture.

Ponting out that it was too early to comment on such issues when the coalition partners are yet to start campaigning for elections, Siddharamaiah said it sounds like knitting the cloth before the kid is born.

On the delay in announcing the list of candidates, the CLP leader said that the list may be announced after the Congress Central Committee meeting takes place in New Delhi either on March 22 or 23.

To a query on the much debated Tumakuru Lok Sabha seat which has been conceded to the JD(S), Siddharamaiah claimed that he too was in favour of retaining the seat for the party.

Meeting at Siddu’s house: Earlier, Siddharamaiah held a meeting of Congress leaders at his residence to chalk out poll strategy for the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha seat which will be contested by the Congress.

The meeting was attended by Chamarajanagar MP R. Dhruvanarayan, former Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and C.H. Vijayashankar, former MLAs M.K. Somashekar and Vasu and other leaders.

Later, former Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa referring to Minister S.R. Mahesh’s warning to the Congress, said that the Minister may have made the remark only to remind the two parties that they were contesting the Lok Sabha polls together.

Stressing on the need for the coalition partners to work unitedly for defeating the BJP, he said that the meeting discussed in detail the strategies to be adopted to win the Mysuru-Kodagu seat, currently held by the BJP.

Former Minister C.H. Vijayshankar, who is tipped to be the Congress candidate, downplayed Minister S.R. Mahesh’s warning to the Congress that its chances in Mysuru will be spoiled if the grand old party did not work in favour of Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the JD(S) candidate in Mandya.

Maintaining that there will be no problem between the coalition partners with regard to poll campaign, Vijayshankar said that the high command and the JD(S) top brass will end any confusions shortly. Former MLA Vasu, who is also seeking the party ticket, said that he will wait till the last minute. Maintaining that he was still very much in the race for the Congress ticket, he said that he was very much hopeful of the Congress winning the LS polls.

