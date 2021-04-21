Night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am

April 21, 2021

Weekend curfew from Friday 9 pm to Monday 6 am till May 4

Bengaluru: In a bid to contain the galloping Corona positive cases and casualties, the State Government has initiated strict measures which included Statewide weekend curfew, extension of night curfew to all districts and closure of all cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums and other entertainment places. Under the new guidelines, a night curfew will be in place from 9 pm to 6 am from today and weekend curfews will be in place from Friday 9 pm to Monday 6 am from Apr. 23 till May 4.

These guidelines were issued after Governor Vajubhai R. Vala held a meeting of all political parties here yesterday to chalk out strategies to check the spread of pandemic, which was attended online by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa who is undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

After the meeting, Chief Secretary P. Ravikumar read out the new guidelines. He said a night curfew was already in place in six districts of Karnataka, from Apr. 10 to 20. However, now under the new guidelines issued the entire State has been put under night curfew. The curfew will be in force from Apr. 21 to May 4 from 9 pm to 6 am.

The weekend curfew, which will begin from Apr. 23, will also be in force till May 4.

During the weekend curfew, the movement of individuals will be prohibited excepting essential and emergency activities. All essential workers are allowed to move by displaying their ID cards.

Neighbourhood shops dealing with groceries, milk, food, fruits, vegetables will be allowed to function only from 6 am to 10 am.

Home deliveries are encouraged. Restaurants and eateries are allowed take away service.

All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, theatres, parks, bars, assembly halls, auditoriums will be shut. Any type of gathering — religious, political, social, sports, academic — is prohibited.

Marriages adhering to strict COVID-19 behaviour are permitted with 50 people, while cremations and funerals are permitted with 20 people.

Long-distance buses, train services and air travels will ply and people will be allowed to use public transport, private vehicles, taxis to reach railways stations, airport, bus depot. However, they need to have valid travel documents.

Guidelines applicable throughout State

All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, yoga centres, spas, sports complexes, stadia, swimming pools, entertainment and amusement parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will remain closed till May 4.

Only swimming pools that are approved by the Swimming Federation of India can be opened for sportspersons and for training purpose only.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious gatherings, other gatherings and large congregations are also prohibited. Stadiums and playgrounds are allowed for organising sports events and practising purposes but without spectators.

All religious places/ places of worship shall be closed for the public. However, all personnel engaged in services at the place of worship shall continue to perform their rituals and duties without involving any visitors.

Essential services like shops, including ration shops (PDS), dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder is permitted.

Wholesale vegetable markets, fruit markets and flower markets shall be permitted to operate from open spaces or playgrounds strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. The shifting process shall be completed by Apr. 22.

Lodging hotels will be open for guests as well. Standalone liquor shops and outlets, bars and restaurants are permitted for takeaway only.

All food processing and related industries are permitted to operate. Banks, insurance offices and ATMs are permitted. Print and electronic media permitted.

Delivery via e-commerce websites will also be permitted.