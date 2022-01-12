Night curfew, weekend lockdowns till Jan. 31

January 12, 2022

Bengaluru: As COVID-positive cases, including the Omicron variant, are increasing, the State Government has extended the weekend and night curfew till January end.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a virtual meeting with members of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) and other officials yesterday, regarding the third wave in Karnataka. The CM also announced after the meeting that 27 new COVID-19 care centres will open in Bengaluru, according to an official press release.

He said that infrastructure at physical triaging centres will be strengthened, and that the services of house surgeons and final-year nursing students will be used to assist in home isolation and triaging.

At the meeting, it was also decided that beds be set aside in ICUs and wards at taluk hospitals to treat children with COVID-19. District authorities have been asked to stock up on medicines to treat children who test positive.

Decisions on the closure of schools and educational institutions can be taken at a district level, the release stated. Additionally, the Health and Education Departments are instructed to conduct regular check-ups for children every 15 days, at all institutes.

Special Exhibition ends

The special Dasara exhibition being held at Dasara Exhibition Grounds has ended with Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham instructing the Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) to wind up in the wake of a spike in COVID cases.

KEA Chairman Hemanth Kumar Gowda said that the exhibition was organised with the intention of attracting tourists after two years of pandemic. The mega event began on Nov. 26 and the Funworld and Resorts India that has been holding the exhibition, has been asked to close, he added.