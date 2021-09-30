Night patrolling to be intensified in city from tonight

September 30, 2021

DCPs issue instructions to ACPs

Mysore/Mysuru: With Dasara round the corner and in the backdrop of recent gold dacoity, shootout and gangrape incidents in city, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta has directed Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) Pradeep Gunti (Law and order) and M.S. Geetha Prasanna (Crime and Traffic) to take steps to intensify night patrolling in city from 8 pm today. The City Top Cop has issued the instructions following direction from Home Minister Araga Jnanendra at the meeting held at the Commissioner’s Office recently.

Following directions from the City Top Cop, the DCPs yesterday issued instructions to Devaraja Sub-Division Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shashidhar, Narasimharaja (NR) ACP Shivashankar and Krishnaraja (KR) Sub-Division ACP Poornachandra Tejaswi and also to ACP (Traffic) S.E. Gangadharaswamy to intensify night patrolling from 8 pm today in their respective jurisdictions.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) M.S. Geetha Prasanna seen after issuing instructions to N.R. Inspector Azharuddin last night.

The ACPs were instructed to initiate measures such as crowd controlling, keeping vigil on suspicious persons and vehicles, criminal activities and issue instructions to all Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors (SIs), Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) and personnel of Garuda, PCR and other Police vehicles to intensify night patrolling.

Yesterday, DCP M.S. Geetha Prasanna instructed NR Police Inspector Azharuddin to intensify night patrolling and be on hight alert to prevent any untoward incidents from taking place.

Addressing the Police staff, the DCP instructed them to keep vigil on suspicious persons, issue warnings to rowdy elements, prevent formation of crowd after 8 pm and take all possible steps according to the law to keep criminal activities at bay.

Meanwhile, KR Sub-Division ACP Poornachandra Tejaswi, yesterday night briefed the Police staff coming under his jurisdiction to intensify night patrolling and prevent any criminal incidents from taking place.