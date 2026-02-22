No Cash accepted

February 22, 2026

NHAI to stop collecting cash payments on Mysuru-Bengaluru Toll Plazas from April 1

Mysore/Mysuru: From April 1, 2026, Toll Plazas on Mysuru-Bengaluru National Highway-275 will go completely cashless, with payments accepted only through FASTag or Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) yesterday announced that it is considering discontinuing cash transactions at all National Highway Fee Plazas across the country from April 1, 2026.

Confirming the development to Star of Mysore this morning, NHAI officials said that 99% of transactions at three toll plazas on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway are already being carried out through FASTag and UPI.

The Highway has Toll Plazas at Kaniminike near Bidadi in Bengaluru South, Sheshagirihalli in Ramanagara (Bengaluru entry) in Bengaluru-Nidaghatta section and Gananguru in Srirangapatna taluk (Mysuru entry) of Mandya district in the Nidaghatta-Mysuru section.

“Barely one percent or even less of the transactions are in cash, mostly due to technical reasons such as lack of FASTag recharge or insufficient account balance. These are minor issues and can be easily addressed,” said NHAI Project Director Milind Wabale.

Officials said, the move aims to consolidate gains made under electronic toll collection and improve the efficiency and reliability of Toll Plaza operations. The transition is expected to enhance ease of commuting, reduce congestion and ensure greater transparency and consistency in toll transactions.

At present, the majority of toll payments are processed electronically through RFID-enabled FASTag affixed to vehicles, enabling seamless and contactless passage. UPI payment facilities have also been operational at Toll Plazas, providing commuters with an additional instant digital payment option.

Under existing rules, vehicles entering a Toll Plaza without a valid and functional FASTag are required to pay double the applicable user fee if payment is made in cash.

Motorists opting to pay via UPI are charged 1.25 times the prescribed user fee for the respective vehicle category.