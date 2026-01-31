‘No change in speed limit on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway’
News

‘No change in speed limit on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway’

January 31, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: There is no proposal before the Government to increase the existing speed limit on the Mysuru-Bengaluru National Highway-275, Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi clarified in the Legislative Council on Jan. 28.

Replying to a question raised by MLC K. Shivakumar, the Minister said that as per the Concessionaire Agreement, the access-controlled road has been designed for a maximum speed of 100 km per hour. This was reported by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

“Considering the quality and safety parameters of the highway, there is no proposal before the Government to enhance the existing speed limit,” Jarkiholi said.

The MLC had also sought details of any proposal to widen and develop toll-free service roads for public convenience. In response, the Minister stated that there is no proposal to widen the service roads along the highway.

However, he said that NHAI is implementing additional safety measures, including ensuring continuity of service roads at three Road Over Bridge (ROB) locations, introduction of closed tolling with controlled entry and exit points, construction of bus shelters and junction improvement works at Kempegowda Circle (Manipal Junction).

The contract for these works has been awarded to Dhariwal Build Tech Ltd., he said.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching