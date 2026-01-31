‘No change in speed limit on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway’

January 31, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: There is no proposal before the Government to increase the existing speed limit on the Mysuru-Bengaluru National Highway-275, Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi clarified in the Legislative Council on Jan. 28.

Replying to a question raised by MLC K. Shivakumar, the Minister said that as per the Concessionaire Agreement, the access-controlled road has been designed for a maximum speed of 100 km per hour. This was reported by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

“Considering the quality and safety parameters of the highway, there is no proposal before the Government to enhance the existing speed limit,” Jarkiholi said.

The MLC had also sought details of any proposal to widen and develop toll-free service roads for public convenience. In response, the Minister stated that there is no proposal to widen the service roads along the highway.

However, he said that NHAI is implementing additional safety measures, including ensuring continuity of service roads at three Road Over Bridge (ROB) locations, introduction of closed tolling with controlled entry and exit points, construction of bus shelters and junction improvement works at Kempegowda Circle (Manipal Junction).

The contract for these works has been awarded to Dhariwal Build Tech Ltd., he said.