No contact golf begins at JWGC

May 22, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the State Government’s order to open up sports activities with stringent social distancing norms, golfing has begun at Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club (JWGC) in city this morning with a lot of precautions. Club members lined up to play the game amidst a host of rules enforced by the Club management, in line with the guidelines issued by Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Speaking to ‘Star of Mysore,’ JWGC President C.S. Ravishankar said that mandatory and maximum extent possible precautions have been taken to ensure safety of golfers, the Club and the staff. Golfers will have to provide a signed declaration or a questionnaire supplied to them before they start playing. Details of their health and travel history are recorded in the declaration.

“Mandatory temperature screening will be conducted on every golfer and golfing slots are booked by appointment only. This is to ensure that there is no crowding at the golf course and the Club campus. Those who have taken the appointments are expected to come early for the screening and until the process is initiated, they are intimated to wait in their vehicles,” Ravishankar said.

Golfers are not provided with a caddie and they must bring their own trolleys and wheel them. “Sharing of golf clubs is not allowed and we have ensured that it will be a no contact sport. We do not supply food to golfers, they have to bring their own food and water bottles that they can fill in two RO plants provided in the Club. There is sanitisation at every step and even sanitisers are leg-operated to avoid touch. Not more than two people are permitted in each table,” he explained.

Following the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, people above 65 are discouraged to golf at JWGC. “This is a contentious issue at our Club as many seniors cannot play the game. But guidelines have to be followed. We have provided use-and-throw gloves and masks to all our staff and after golfing activities, the Club will be disinfected every day,” he added.