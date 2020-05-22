Mysuru-Bengaluru MEMU train service begins
Mysuru-Bengaluru MEMU train service begins

May 22, 2020

Train chugs out of City Railway Station at 1.45 pm with 59 passengers

Mysore/Mysuru: Train service between Mysuru and Bengaluru resumed this afternoon with the first Mainline Electric Maintenance Unit (MEMU) special service train chugging out of City Railway Station with 59 passengers at 1.45 pm.  The train had arrived from Bengaluru at 12.30 pm with 69 passengers. The passengers had booked the tickets online.

The passengers, who arrived from Bengaluru, were screened and social distancing was maintained. After the passengers alighted from the train, the staff cleaned the train thoroughly and sanitised it.

Later, the passengers to Bengaluru were allowed to board the train, which left the Railway Station at 1.45 pm along with Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Aparna Garg, RPF officials, Mandi Police and N.R. Traffic personnel were present.

