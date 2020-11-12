No corner, commercial sites to land owners

November 12, 2020

Rules does not permit to allot 20’x30’ sites; each farmer to get nine 30’x40’ sites per acre

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman H.V. Rajeev today said that corner or commercial sites will not be allotted to land owners who part with their land for joint development of layouts by MUDA.

Addressing a press meet at MUDA Office on JLB Road here this morning to brief about the outcome of MUDA Council meeting held on Nov. 6, Rajeev clarified that there is no provision in the law to allot corner or commercial sites to land owners.

He said that MUDA is all set to develop layouts jointly with land owners on a 50:50 partnership basis. All measures will be taken to allot sites to the deserving applicants who have been waiting for decades to have a shelter of their own.

So far, farmers have come forward to give around 700 acre of land in and around city. The MUDA will complete formation of all layouts within 18 months of entering into a mutual agreement with farmers.

Disclosing that farmers in several villages surrounding Mysuru such as Udbur, Kellahalli, Talur, Doddakatur and Bommanahalli have voluntarily come forward to part with 2,000 to 3,000 acres of land collectively, Rajeev said that it is happy to note that farmers, who were hitherto favouring Private Developers, are now coming forward to join hands with MUDA as they feel it as a better deal for them. Stating that MUDA has 80,000 pending applications seeking sites, he said sites will be allotted to all deserving applicants on seniority.

As far as applications seeking houses are concerned, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev said that the entire process is being overhauled with the preparation of a new seniority list.

Rs. 10 lakh in advance

Stating that owners of land who enter into the joint agreement will be paid Rs. 10 lakh in advance, he said that as per the provisions of the draft agreement, the total number of sites that are formed in Layouts will be shared on 50:50 ratio and that the land owner will get about 9 sites of 30’x40’ dimension each per acre.

“After the fixation of base price per square feet of land, the land owners can handover to MUDA a site valued at Rs. 10 lakh out of the total area of developed Layout or alternatively, the land owners can get an available site after paying Rs. 10 lakh to MUDA in lieu of the price fixed by MUDA for the site,” he said.

He further said that, all land owners who get sites will have the right to dispose them at their convenience. Continuing, he said that in case of lands where there are more than one owner, the title deeds will be issued jointly based on the ratio of the sites that they will be allotted.

Referring to CA (Civic Amenities) sites, Rajeev said that MUDA is mulling on taking back such CA sites which have remained vacant for nearly 20 years and where the allottees have failed to pay even a single instalment towards the cost of the site.

Regarding the formation of a Task Force on the lines of BDA, Rajeev said that it will be tasked with safeguarding all MUDA properties, both land and buildings, from encroachments and also in assisting the land owners who voluntarily come forward to part with their land.

MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh and other officials were present at the press meet.