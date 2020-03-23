No disruption of essential services despite lockdown, assures DC

March 23, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar said that the State Government has temporarily halted some services as a measure to stop the spread of the deadly COVID-19.

Addressing an emergency press meet at his office here on Sunday, Abhiram G. Sankar said that more than 20 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from the State with one death.

Pointing out that a lockdown has been declared in nine Coronavirus-positive cases districts — Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kalaburagi, Chikkaballapur, Mysuru, Dharwad, Kodagu, Belagavi and Dakshina Kannada — the DC said that the lockdown will continue till Mar.31.

However, there will be no disruption in essential services. All non-essential commercial activities, commercial establishments, workshops, godowns and the like have been ordered to shut and the lockdown is not applicable for essential services such as food grains, milk, vegetables, Banking services etc., he noted.

Clarifying that there will be total shutdown of manufacturing activities, the DC said that factories and industries have to work by introducing a rotation policy for its employees in order to cut down the workforce by 50 percent. He further said that factories should not retrench their staff for this reason and the staff should be given paid leave for no-work days.

Highlighting that many sectors have been asked to adopt a Work From Home (WFH) policy, he said that all IT-BT Companies have been asked to comply.

Stating that all inter-State and inter-district AC bus services have been stopped with immediate effect, he said that, however, a few inter-district bus services will be operated if necessary.

He sought the co-operation of the public in the enforcement of the lockdown, as it is very crucial for stopping the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

Referring to schools, the DC said that with schools shut, all teaching and non-teaching staff have been asked to work from home, carrying out duties such as framing of academic curriculum, academic calendar etc.

As far as Quarantine is concerned, Abhiram G. Sankar said that all those who are under ‘Home Quarantine’ are stamped and it is important to ensure that they do not come out of homes for any reason during the Quarantine period. Those found violating Quarantine norms will be treated in a hospital for two weeks, he said.

Referring to supply of essential commodities, the DC asserted that there will be no shortage of food supplies as food grains carrying goods trains are allowed to run. Calling upon the people to remain indoors, he re-assured the public that there will be no shortage of essential commodities.

Asking the rural people not to be complacent, he said that the entire population should follow Government regulations in the wake of Coronavirus scare and re-iterated his appeal for total public co-operation in making the lockdown a success for warding off COVID-19 threat.

Essential services available

Medical Shops, Petrol Bunks, Goods Transport, Police, Fire & Emergency Services, Government Offices, Local Bodies, Panchayat Raj Institutions, Postal Services, Banking Services, utilities such as Power, Water and Sanitation, Telecom Services, Food Grains and other food articles, Home Delivery of Medical Equipment, Parcel Services in Hotels and Restaurants, Government Canteen Services, Farming, Horticulture and Pisciculture activities, Veterinary Services etc.

Ban on hiring taxis, two-wheelers

Mysuru City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta said that the Police Department has enforced a ban on hiring of app-based two-wheelers and taxis.

Swimming Pools, Gyms too closed: Also, all Swimming Pools, Gymnasiums and the like have been ordered to shut down till Mar.31.

Stating that all public and private programmes, where a significant number of people gather, have been disallowed, he said that there will no fairs, shandies and festivals.

Asking the people to remain indoors as this would go a long way in controlling the spread of Coronavirus, he sought full co-operation from the public in the fight against COVID-19.

Check-posts set up at district border

Superintendent of Police (SP) C.B. Ryshyanth said that check-posts have been set up at five points on the district border, including three in Periyapatna taluk, one near Veeranahosahalli in Hunsur taluk and another one at Bavali on Kerala border. Pointing out people travelling through these check-posts will be under watch, the SP said that travellers may be screened twice and the public must co-operate. Asking the rural population not to gather in groups, he said that there is a total ban on all fairs and festivals.

Stating that people who are found with Coronavirus symptoms will be examined at the nearest Health Centre, he sought public co-operation for providing information regarding any Coronavirus suspects in their vicinity.

Surveillance on 13 persons who were in contact with infected person

The DC said that 13 persons who were in touch with the infected person have been contact-traced and are kept under Health Surveillance.

Pointing out that four of these 13 persons have been categorised as high risk, he said that nine others are found to be out of Coronavirus danger.

The 13 persons include one from Chikkaballapur, two from Mandya and ten from Mysuru districts, he said and added that all those who travelled along with the infected person on his flight from abroad, cannot be examined for Coronavirus, as they are from different places in Karnataka and Goa and the matter has been brought to the notice of the State Health Department.

Employee suspended for revealing identity of infected person: Abhiram G. Sankar also said that a Health Department employee has been suspended for revealing the identity of the infected person.

Pointing out that the suspended employee is a contract employee, he said that a criminal case has been registered against him for misconduct.

