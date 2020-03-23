Pourakarmikas observe Janata Curfew by cleaning the city

March 23, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: When Mysureans were observing Janata Curfew from 7 am to 9 pm yesterday, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Pourakarmikas were busy cleaning the city by undertaking clearing of garbage heaps, sweeping streets, thus observing Janata Curfew yesterday.

“We have to do cleaning works daily. We also support Janata Curfew. We have to undertake cleaning which is very much essential and hence we are working,” Pourakarmikas said.

“We are also afraid of Coronavirus, but ours is an essential work which has to be done daily. We have taken necessary precautions and working. We have been instructed to work till 10 am and we go home after that,” they added.

Protective gears

Pourakarmika leaders said that despite Coronavirus scare, many Pourakarmikas were not given protective gears such as masks, gloves and other protection materials, which was given to them only after a few Pourakarmika leaders raised objections a few days ago. The Pourakarmikas have been instructed to wear the protective gears compulsorily and work.

MCC Health Officer Dr. Nagaraj, speaking to Star of Mysore yesterday, said that there is a order to provide necessary protective gears once in three months.

Mysuru District Pourakarmika Association President N. Mara said that the MCC has distributed masks, gloves, boots, shirt and pant piece to Pourakarmikas.

