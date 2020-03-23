Mysuru, Kodagu lockdown till Mar. 31

March 23, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka Government on Sunday announced a lockdown in nine districts, where COVID-19 cases have been reported. Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Dharwad, Chikkaballapura, Kodagu and Belagavi will be shut down till Mar. 31.

Consequent to the Government order to promote social distancing and isolation measures to combat COVID-19, restrictions will be in place across Mysuru and Kodagu districts till Mar. 31. All shops, commercial establishments, workshops dealing with non-essential services shall remain closed.

All labour-intensive industries will have to work at 50 per cent of their strength on rotation basis to ensure social distancing.

Following services have been excluded from restrictions: food ration shops, milk, vegetable, groceries, meat, fish, fruit markets and shops, transportation for goods, Police, Government Offices and local bodies, electricity, water, banks, ATM, home delivery of food, pharmacies and take away from restaurants.

Mysuru DC said there is no need for panic buying because grocery stores will remain open.

Meanwhile, the person from Mysuru who tested positive for COVID-19 is in hospital isolation and the district administration has traced his contacts. The person boarded an Air India flight from Dubai to Bengaluru via Goa and landed at Kempegowda International Airport and came to Mysuru in a taxi. He stopped at Maddur to have tea.

The person developed uneasiness and fever. Before going home, he directly came to K.R. Hospital where he was screened. His samples were tested and turned positive. Even the second test resulted in confirming that he is infected, the DC said and added that the man had come in contact with 13 people all of whom have been told to go under home isolation. The patient was recuperating and there was no concern about his health, the DC added.

