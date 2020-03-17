No hand sanitisers available in crowded Sub-Registrar Offices

March 17, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: Amidst the District Administration issuing fresh guidelines to combat Coronavirus spread, Sub-Registrar Offices in city were functioning as usual this morning with almost no precautionary measures.

Nearly 1,000 visitors come to Sub-Registrar offices everyday for registration of properties, marriage and other such services. The office located near Vijayanagar Water Tank was crowded as usual this morning. People seeking services were standing in close proximity to each other. There were no hand sanitisers or tissue papers available before using biometric devices.

Nearly six to eight members including lawyers accompany the bride and bridegroom, who come here daily for marriage registration. Similarly, people who want to register their properties, like selling or buying sites and other establishments, visit this place everyday. Thumb impressions of buyer and seller of a particular property will be taken using biometric devices.

When Star of Mysore spoke to Mysuru District Registrar (DR) Vijayalakshmi Inamdar, she said: “We are following cleanliness here as per the guidelines issued by the District Administration. We cannot shut down these services as it would incur huge losses to Government.”

When asked why they are not using hand sanitisers and other protection guidelines, she said that the office is following whatever measures they could do at this point as per the directives issued by their Department.

To minimise the spread of the disease, experts suggest keeping a distance of 6 feet between two people. In Registrar’s office, both officials and most of the general public, seemed to be unaware of any such preventive measures.

Some of them have urged the District Administration to take all necessary precautions in public places, in particular Government offices such as Sub-Registrar offices.

