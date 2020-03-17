Journalist, former RS Member Patil Puttappa passes away

March 17, 2020

Funeral at native place in Haveri district this evening

Hubballi: Veteran journalist and former Rajya Sabha (RS) Member Patil Puttappa, better known as ‘Papu’, breathed his last due to age-related ailments at a hospital here yesterday. He was 101.

He is survived by son Ashok and daughters Manjula and Shailaja. The funeral will take place at Puttappa’s native place Halageri in Haveri this evening.

A journalist par excellence, writer and khadi activist, he was a strong voice of Kannada and Kannadigas throughout his life.

He was hospitalised about a month ago and had recently undergone a minor surgery at the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS). Although he recovered and was responding to treatment, his health deteriorated in the last couple of days.

Recipient of several awards, including the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award, T.S.R. Award and ‘Nadoja’, Puttappa was born at Kurubagoda village in the then undivided Dharwad district (now, Haveri district) to Siddalingappa and Mallamma.

During his school days, he was influenced by the freedom movement and fondly remembered Mahatma Gandhi’s pat on his shoulder during his visit to Byadgi. The village boy then had his college education in Dharwad and became a Law Graduate in 1945. Although he went to Mumbai to take up legal profession, his interest in journalism brought him to Hubballi.

Puttappa then went to California for higher studies in journalism in 1949. On his return, despite not having a solid financial backing, he went on to launch Kannada magazine ‘Prapancha’ in 1954, which soon became popular. He then started ‘Sangama,’ a digest, and then the daily ‘Vishwavani’ in 1959.

He served as RS Member from 1962 to 1974 and became President of Karnataka Vidyavardhaka Sangha, Dharwad, in 1967.

Known for his journalistic values, Puttappa also courted controversies for his straightforwardness. He is remembered for his active participation in the unification of Karnataka and in Gokak agitation. Puttappa could fluently voice his views both in Kannada and English and was known for his sharp memory. Always a strong critic of the ruling dispensation, he never hesitated to call a spade a spade. Puttappa was always there for the cause of Kannada and has penned over 50 works.

Several leaders, including Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, had met him in hospital recently and Yediyurappa had announced the ‘Basava Award’ to the veteran journalist. In fact, the official presentation of the award was to take place at the hospital on today (Mar.17).

