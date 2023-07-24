No hurry to execute PRASHAD Scheme atop Chamundi Hill

July 24, 2023

Yet-to-be-constituted Chamundi Hill Development Authority must approve any activity, says Tourism Minister

Mysore/Mysuru: Minister for Tourism, Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation H.K. Patil has categorically stated that the Centre’s proposal for the holistic development of Chamundi Hill under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) Scheme at an estimated cost of Rs. 45.70 crore will have to be approved by the yet-to-be-constituted Chamundi Hill Development Authority.

The State Budget for 2023-24 presented by Chief Minister Siddharamaiah includes a proposal to establish Chamundi Hill Development Authority, which aims to facilitate sustainable development of the Hill. “Approval from the Authority will be mandatory. There is no tearing hurry. We will discuss the pros and cons of the PRASHAD Scheme before it is implemented,” the Minister said.

He was speaking to reporters atop Chamundi Hill this morning after having darshan of Sri Chamundeshwari. This is Patil’s first visit to Mysuru after the new Government was formed and he said that he prayed for the well-being of the region, including good rains and prosperity.

Patil was supposed to go around the Hill during his visit today to inspect the places where the PRASHAD Scheme has been proposed to be put into action. However, the Minister cancelled the inspection as it was premature to visit now, even before the preparation and submission of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for PRASHAD Scheme.

“Officials have given me a small booklet on the PRASHAD scheme and apart from this, nothing has moved. I am told that officers are preparing the DPR and the Department of Tourism, Karnataka, will be the implementing agency for execution of the project. The DPR will include all the details and finer details including environment impact. PRASHAD scheme cannot be implemented in a hurry and time is required,” the Minister said.

Sustainable development

The Minister said that as the announcement of the Chamundi Hill Development Authority has been made by the CM and work is on to constitute the Authority, its approval is mandatory. “See, processes of the constituting the Authority, fund allocation, powers and members, administrative members and heads and jurisdiction are all being worked out. At the same time, the DPR too is in the making. Any development atop the Hill will have to have a sanction from the Authority,” he added.

“Chamundi Hill is a place of heritage, pilgrimage destination and also a tourist centre. We have to treat it in a balanced way so that there is no conflict and at the same time, the sanctity of the Hill, its greenery will have to be preserved. We will take all stakeholders into confidence and initiate development that is satisfactory to all,” Tourism Minister Patil said.

“No harm will be caused to the Hill and I am aware of the past landslides, the ongoing restoration works and the demand of environmental activists. There is no hurry to develop the Hill just because the Centre has approved PRASHAD Scheme and things will take time. All development will be sustainable and environment-friendly,” Patil said.

As Dasara is approaching, all necessary preparations are being made, and Patil said that he will conduct meetings with authorities to gather all relevant information.