Chamundi Hill PRASHAD scheme gets Centre’s nod

June 16, 2023

Development at a cost of Rs. 45.70 cr. under seven components

Mysore/Mysuru: The Centre has accorded administrative approval to the holistic development of Chamundi Hill under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) Scheme at an estimated cost of Rs. 45.70 crore.

The proposal was resubmitted by Karnataka in 2022 and now the revised plan has been approved by the Union Ministry of Tourism and the State Tourism Department. The Office of Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has been communicated in this regard in a letter dated June 14 (Wednesday). 24 months has been given as a timeline to complete the project.

PRASHAD is a fully Central Government-funded scheme where up to Rs. 100 crore will be granted towards development of temples. The scheme was launched in 2014-15 and aims at integrated development of pilgrimage destinations in planned, prioritised and sustainable manner to provide complete religious tourism experience. It focuses on the development and beautification of the identified pilgrimage destinations.

As per the communication from the Centre, the Department of Tourism, Karnataka, will be the implementing agency for execution of the project and the funds will be released after approval from the Central Nodal Agency. Karnataka’s Principal Secretary (Tourism) will be the Nodal Officer in the Department of Tourism and will be responsible for the implementation and monitoring the project.

Development under seven components

As per the plans laid out in the administrative approval letter, the Chamundi Hill development will have seven components — the first one is queue mantapa stretch and comprises multi-purpose area and stage, slipper stand and cloak room and illumination of queue mantapa.

The second component is pilgrimage facilities development at Mahishasura plaza comprising a Police booth, fountain, paver development, entrance south arches and stone name boards. The third component is the development of Devikere with a stone mantapa, stone arch at entrance gate, stone handrail, landscape development, renovation of existing walls and steps and toilet block.

The fourth component is Nandi Statue pavilion development comprising a queue mantapa at steps area, mantapa with seating and drinking water facilities and paver area development. The fifth component is the redevelopment of Devi Paada (foothill) comprising hand railing for entire steps, steps and mantapa beautification works and water line connection to the foothill area.

The sixth development component is the renovation of the two viewpoints comprising stone mantapa with a ticket counter, paver area with facilities to stand and sit, stone bollards and drinking water. The seventh and last component of development is the IT components where CCTV cameras will be installed for additional security, public announcement systems, people control solutions and digital signages.

Voice of dissent

It may be noted here that there is opposition to the implementation of the scheme where activists have alleged that elected representatives and officers are taking unilateral decisions on the development of the Chamundi Hill without taking the stakeholders into confidence.

In the past, they have decried the lack of accountability when it came to Chamundi Hill where heritage and environment activists are sidelined with pertinent issues like environment and biodiversity brushed under the carpet.

They have already demanded that the PRASHAD scheme has to be cleared by the District Heritage Committee as the Chamundi Hill, the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple and the surrounding ancient structures and temples are all integral part of Mysuru’s heritage.