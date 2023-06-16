Pratap Simha goes full throttle against CM Siddharamaiah

June 16, 2023

“I don’t need that ‘maturity’ of sabotaging chances of Dr. G. Parameshwara, D.K. Shivakumar”

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha lambasted Chief Minister Siddharamaiah on a range of issues and expressed his new-found love for Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar, sympathising for the latter not getting his due as he was denied the CM’s post.

Addressing media persons at BJP Office in the city this morning, Simha, who was visibly irked at the recent remark of Siddharamaiah calling him (Simha) ‘immature’, said, “I don’t need that maturity of a politician like Siddharamaiah, who saw to it that actor Sudeep (who extensively campaigned for BJP) doesn’t make any sharp statements against him. Siddharamaiah calls himself smart having tabled 13 Budgets, but doesn’t speak about how he will show his maturity to mobilise Rs. 59,000 crore for free schemes.”

Simha said, “I also don’t need that ‘matured politics’ played by Siddharamaiah who sabotaged the chances of Dr. G. Parameshwara in Koratagere (during 2013 elections) for his (Siddharamaiah’s) political benefit.”

A dynast, not socialist

“Also, I don’t want to acquire the ‘maturity’ of Siddharamaiah who is more a dynast than a socialist as he claims to be, by grooming his son and grandson in politics,” said Simha, going full throttle against Siddharamaiah.

Siddharamaiah, who made the promise of giving 10-kg rice under ‘Anna Bhagya’ for every individual in BPL families, is now pointing his finger towards Central Government, added Simha.

Reiterating that ‘adjustment politics’ cost the prospects of BJP in the polls, Simha said, “Former CM Basavaraj Bommai has denied doing any ‘adjustment politics.’ Had everybody worked like former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, BJP wouldn’t have met this pathetic fate.”

Siddu against DKS

While it was D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) who played a key role in bringing Congress back to power in the State, CM Siddharamaiah is playing all political tactics to stop DKS, who is also the KPCC President, from succeeding him, said MP Simha who credited Shivakumar for chalking out ‘Guarantee Schemes’ with the help of an agency.

Month-long campaign

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes nine years in office, a month-long campaign has been organised across the State, involving six teams, to create awareness among the people about the PM’s contributions to the people from June 22, said MP Pratap Simha. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will lead the campaign in Mysuru after holding a meeting of party workers, Simha added.