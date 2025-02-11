No more littering at Kalamandira

February 11, 2025

Strict rules to be enforced to retain sanctity of cultural abode: Assistant Director of Kannada and Culture

Mysuru: Henceforth, the Double Road area and the sides inside the cultural abode of Kalamandira, from the entrance gates to the Rangayana premises, will not be open for food stalls.

Vendors will be allowed to set up food stalls only in a designated corner and only with prior permission from the Department of Kannada and Culture, which manages Kalamandira.

This strict measure follows the latest littering incident on the premises. After a cultural and promotional event at Kalamandira on Sunday, the entire campus was strewn with leftover food, disposable plates, tables, chairs, plastic containers and waste bags.

Even by Monday afternoon, the food stalls set up for the gathering remained uncleared, with used plates scattered around, emitting a foul smell. The mess remained even this morning, with waste bundled and dumped in corners, awaiting clearance by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) workers.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Dr. M.D. Sudarshan, Assistant Director of the Department of Kannada and Culture, stated that the Double Road area and the sides inside Kalamandira will henceforth be strictly reserved for parking.

“Food stalls must be set up only in a designated corner with prior permission from our Department, and only vegetarian food will be allowed — non-vegetarian food is strictly prohibited. A notice will be issued to the organisers of Sunday’s event and heavy penalties will be imposed for disrupting the cleanliness and atmosphere of Kalamandira,” he said.

He further added, “Several conditions are outlined while renting the Kalamandira auditorium and most organisations comply. However, some ignore these rules. One of the key regulations states that if food is served, the premises must be cleaned after the event. The organisers of this particular event failed to adhere to this rule.”

Kalamandira is meant exclusively for cultural events with establishments like Rangayana, Kiru Rangamandira, Chintakara Chavadi and others. Governmental or private, all events hosted here are required to adhere to this purpose. However, in recent years, weddings and non-cultural gatherings have been held in violation of these rules.

Strict regulations are in place for food arrangements during permitted events. Cooking on-site is prohibited and food can only be brought in and served in a designated area on the right side of Kalamandira. After distribution, the space must be cleaned immediately.

However, during Sunday’s event, organisers ignored these rules. Food stalls were set up near the entrance gate, and used plates were carelessly discarded. Cows were seen eating leftover food from the plates.