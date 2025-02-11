Udayagiri incident a stain on civic society: Simha

February 11, 2025

Mysuru: Former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has condemned the incident where stones were pelted at duty-bound Police personnel in Udayagiri, calling it shameful and a stain on civic society.

He said, “The Police have been repeatedly targeted by mobs and the situation remains volatile.” Simha added that the Congress Government has failed to take decisive action against the troublemakers. “This Government disregards the interests of Kannadigas, and the Police must not be swayed by the orders of the ruling party,” he stated.

Simha alleged that CM Siddaramaiah and his Cabinet colleagues have given free rein to aggressive factions, enabling such riots without fear of punishment. He urged the Police to take a strong stand against these elements. Meanwhile, at a press conference at BJP Office this noon, BJP spokesperson M.G. Mahesh condemned the unrest caused by vested interests in Mysuru, which is usually known for its peace. He pointed out that this marked the fifth such incident since the Congress assumed power in the State. Mahesh condemned the attacks on Police stations and criticised the deteriorating law and order situation. He highlighted the Congress’s alliance with the SDPI as a key factor in these incidents, claiming it exacerbates the unrest.