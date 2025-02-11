Stone-pelting at Udayagiri over derogatory social media post

February 11, 2025

ADGP pulls up Cops for delayed action on culprits

Devaraja ACP, two Inspectors, three KSRP Constables injured; ADGP (L&O) Hithendra visits hospital

Special teams formed to arrest mischief-mongers; identification through CCTV footage, incident videos

Mysuru: Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) — ADGP (L&O) — R. Hithendra rushed to Mysuru from Bengaluru this morning to take control of the tense situation in Udayagiri, N.R. Mohalla, Lashkar Mohalla and Mandi Mohalla following derogatory social media posts.

Enraged mobs pelted stones at Udayagiri Police Station, Police vehicles and personnel as the posts went viral last night. Devaraja Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shanthamallappa, Lashkar Inspector Prasad, Nazarbad Inspector Mahadevaswamy and three Constables from Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) sustained injuries during the clash outside Udayagiri Police Station.

In his meeting with senior Police officers of the city, ADGP Hithendra reportedly pulled up the teams for delayed action on the culprits. He questioned why the accused were taken to Udayagiri Station and why the crowd was allowed to assemble. He also asked them why the Police did not take measures like barricading the roads early, depending on the intel inputs.

Thousands gathered in protest over derogatory comments posted by two youths regarding the recent Delhi election results.

The controversy erupted when the youths edited images of several politicians, inserted offensive statements targeting a religion on the altered photos and shared them on social media.

One arrested

Once the news of the post spread, a massive crowd assembled outside Udayagiri Police Station, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible. The Police, who had already filed a suo motu case, arrested one suspect and brought him to Udayagiri Police Station.

The protesters, however, clashed verbally with the Police and attempted to force their way into the Police Station. Reports indicate that some threw stones at the Police, prompting a swift response from senior officers, including City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraju and DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi.

This morning, workers from MCC and the Police cleared the stones that lay scattered on the roads. Given the escalating situation, additional Police forces were deployed yesterday and roads leading to Udayagiri Police Station were barricaded, restricting both pedestrian and vehicular movement.

Police responded by lathi charging the crowd and deploying tear gas shells to disperse the unruly mob. To maintain order, a Reserve Police force battalion was stationed outside the station, and additional patrols were conducted in the area.

Armed personnel were also deployed in the NR Constituency, with Civil, Traffic and Reserve Police officers actively monitoring the situation.

This morning, the areas came under normalcy with people resuming their daily activities.

ADGP review meeting

ADGP Hithendra held a law and order review meeting with City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, DCPs, ACPs and Inspectors, urging them to take all measures to prevent any communal clashes. He directed teams to request additional Police personnel from all Mysuru Sub-Divisions and other districts, if necessary.

The ADGP emphasised the need for heightened vigilance, regular patrolling, quick action, daily background checks and constant monitoring to prevent untoward incidents. He also instructed teams to ensure that riot-control equipment is stocked and ready for any situation.

Later, addressing reporters at Udayagiri Police Station, ADGP Hithendra, accompanied by DIGP Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah, SP N. Vishnuvardhana and other officers, confirmed that the tense situation in Udayagiri, N.R. Mohalla, Lashkar Mohalla, and Mandi Mohalla had been contained and normalcy was returning. “Any individual taking the law into their own hands will be dealt with strictly,” he warned. He also visited the injured Policemen and inquired about their health.