No official communication yet; I learnt through messages: Arun

January 2, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Speaking with reporters, Arun Yogiraj revealed that he has not yet received official communication regarding the acceptance of the idol he sculpted. However, the messages posted by senior BJP leaders on ‘X’ led him to believe that his work had indeed been accepted.

Expressing his joy, Yogiraj mentioned that he was one of the three sculptors selected from the country to carve the idol of ‘Ram Lalla.’ Notably, he is a renowned sculptor responsible for crafting the idols of Adi Shankaracharya in Kedarnath and Subhash Chandra Bose near India Gate in Delhi.

Yogiraj acknowledged the challenge of sculpting an idol that represents a divine child, the incarnation of God. He emphasised the importance of conveying divinity through the child-like face and he began his work about 6 to 7 months ago.

Reflecting on the process, Yogiraj stated, “The idol should be of a child, who is divine too, because it is the statue of the incarnation of God. People who look at the statue should feel the divinity.” He expressed his happiness but said that true satisfaction would come when people appreciate the idol.

Mentioning that they stayed in Ayodhya for 6 months to carve the stone, he said the first idol, completed in 3 months, was rejected. Subsequently, another one was crafted in 3 months, involving a team of 8 sculptors working with him.