Siddaramaiah on damage control mode after Minister Sudhakar’s jibe

January 2, 2024

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah went on a damage control mode and said that his Government and his party are in full support of Sri Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

“We are not against building a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,” said Siddaramaiah adding “Till today I have not got an invitation. If an invitation comes, I will look into it.”

Siddaramaiah’s comments have come at the time when one of his Ministers alleged that the Central Government was using the Ram Mandir inauguration to gain votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Drawing a parallel between the Pulwama terror attack and the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya, Congress leader and Karnataka Planning and Statistics Minister, D. Sudhakar had said, “The BJP Government used the Pulwama terror attack to secure votes in the last Lok Sabha elections, and this time, they are holding Lord Ram’s photo.”

While alleging the BJP of using Ayodhya Ram Temple’s inauguration for its electoral gain, Sudhakar called the ceremony a “stunt”. Sudhakar remarked, “The inauguration of Ayodhya Ram Mandir is a stunt. People are not fools. We have been fooled twice. I am confident that we won’t be fooled for the third time.”