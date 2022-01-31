‘No one has filed any case against me’
News

‘No one has filed any case against me’

January 31, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: “I have not stumbled in my life unlike you. You have flipped on many issues in your life and no one has filed any case against me,” said Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra, replying to the charges levelled against him by MP Pratap Simha.

“I am not involved in money laundering, usury and real estate deals and I believe in a clean public life. I strive day and night for a clean and honest image,” the MLA said.

Seemingly upset at the MP’s certain remarks, Nagendra said, “I have come up in public life with sheer hard work and service unlike you who became an MP all of a sudden without responding to the aspirations of the people.” 

“I am not as wise and intelligent as you and I am not even educated to your level. I have not grown to be a national-level leader like you but I have earned enough love and trust from the people and every day, thousands of people come to me with their wishes and demands and I make honest attempts to fulfil them. I am in their hearts and that gives me satisfaction,” the MLA added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching