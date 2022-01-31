January 31, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: “I have not stumbled in my life unlike you. You have flipped on many issues in your life and no one has filed any case against me,” said Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra, replying to the charges levelled against him by MP Pratap Simha.

“I am not involved in money laundering, usury and real estate deals and I believe in a clean public life. I strive day and night for a clean and honest image,” the MLA said.

Seemingly upset at the MP’s certain remarks, Nagendra said, “I have come up in public life with sheer hard work and service unlike you who became an MP all of a sudden without responding to the aspirations of the people.”

“I am not as wise and intelligent as you and I am not even educated to your level. I have not grown to be a national-level leader like you but I have earned enough love and trust from the people and every day, thousands of people come to me with their wishes and demands and I make honest attempts to fulfil them. I am in their hearts and that gives me satisfaction,” the MLA added.