No permission for Tipu Jayanti at Bannimantap Parade Grounds; Fans stage protest

November 7, 2019

Mysuru: Condemning the District Administration’s refusal to give permission for using Bannimantap Torchlight Parade Grounds for celebrating Tipu Jayanti on Nov.11, Tipu fans and Congress workers led by MLA Tanveer Sait staged a demonstration in front of MUDA Office on JLB road here yesterday evening.

Addressing the protestors, Tanveer Sait said that following the Government’s decision  to cancel official celebrations, the MUDA was approached seeking permission to hold Tipu Jayanti privately at Bannimantap Grounds on Nov.11. But MUDA Officials refused permission, he rued.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna, MUDA Commissioner P.S.Kantharaju and other officials rushed to the venue and tried to convince the protestors. The protestors urged the authorities to let the grounds on rent for private celebration of Tipu Jayanti . They also assured the authorities that all the rules that will be laid down by the Police will be strictly followed without giving any scope for untoward incidents.

Former MLA M.K. Somashekar, former Mayor Ayub Khan, City Congress President R. Murthy and others took part.

