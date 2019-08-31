No question of me staying away from Dasara: Ramdas

August 31, 2019

Mysuru: “Naada Habba is related to our ‘Mane Devaru,’ Goddess Chamundeshwari and there is no question of me staying away from Dasara preparations,” said KR MLA S.A. Ramdas. Addressing a press meet at Pathrakartara Bhavan here this morning, Ramdas was replying to a query on his skipping Dasara meetings which was published in newspapers recently.

Stating that it was he who went first to Veeranahosahalli Gate on time as a Government representative to be present for ‘Gaja Payana’ (the march of Dasara elephants) on Aug.22, Ramdas said that a couple of days later he met with a minor accident in Sullia and sustained injuries, which has hampered his foot movement.

Replying to a query on his absence from District Minister V. Somanna’s Dasara rounds early this morning, Ramdas claimed that he was hamstrung by his foot injury and it was inevitable for him to stay away as he could not walk fast. However, he was very much part of the Dasara website launch and poster release programme later this morning, he said and added that he would extend his full co-operation for all Dasara events and activities, which ends with Teppotasava atop Chamundi Hill on Oct.18.

