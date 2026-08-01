No question of withdrawing MUDA case: Snehamayi Krishna

August 1, 2026

Mysuru: Activist Snehamayi Krishna has said he will continue his legal battle over the alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case, asserting that the fight will continue until those responsible are brought to justice.

Speaking to reporters, Snehamayi Krishna alleged that a false ‘B report’ had been filed in connection with the MUDA site allotment case. He said that despite submitting documentary evidence and filing objections before the Special Court for MPs/MLAs, the Court dismissed his petition and accepted the ‘B report’.

Snehamayi Krishna said he has challenged the order before the Karnataka High Court and that the matter has been under consideration for the past three months. “There is no question of stopping this fight. The legal battle will continue until the guilty are punished,” he said.

Referring to the political developments surrounding the case, Snehamayi Krishna noted that former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been named Accused No. 1, while his son, Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, now heads the Urban Development Department.

He said this had led to concerns in some quarters that the case could be influenced. However, Krishna maintained that the judicial process would prevail.

“All the documents I have submitted are before the Court. I also have strong documentary evidence. The guilty will be punished and no one can alter or destroy it,” he asserted.