No sale, bursting of crackers after 10 pm

November 15, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda has instructed Inspectors of all Police Stations in city to keep vigil over bursting of crackers in their jurisdictions as there is an order banning bursting of crackers after 10 pm from Nov. 14 to 16.

The DCP, in a circular dated Nov. 13, has stated that the Government has allowed the sale and bursting of only green crackers and has instructed the Police Inspectors to take legal action against the offenders. 

The DCP has also instructed the Police Inspectors to conduct beats in their jurisdiction and prevent any untoward incidents 

Besides, he has instructed all ACPs to guide the Inspectors.

Searching