Not many takers for festival shopping this Deepavali

November 15, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: This festive season seems to be a gloomy affair amid the pandemic. The fruit and vegetable sections of Devaraja Market which witnessed huge rush on account of Naraka Chaturdarshi yesterday, saw very few customers this morning ahead of Balipadyami tomorrow. Due to cloudy weather, most main roads in city had less traffic today.

As most of the people had purchased all necessary items such as flowers, vegetables, fruits, sweets yesterday itself, there was no rush at Devaraja Market. Most of the people were on temple visits today and performing Lakshmi puja at their homes.

Medium business was witnessed on Dhanvantri Road and in front of J.K. Grounds where vendors were selling banana stalks, flowers and fruits. Those who have the tradition of performing Ayudha Puja were seen purchasing items from these vendors as prices of commodities were a bit less compared to traders at Devaraja Market.

Chrysanthemum flower, which was sold for Rs. 10 to Rs. 20 per metre last week was being sold at Rs. 60 a metre; Marigold Rs. 30 to Rs. 40 per metre; Jasmine Rs. 80 to Rs. 100 per metre; Kakada Rs. 60; Crossandra (Kanakambara) Rs. 120 per metre; Lotus Rs. 20 each and mixed flowers (loose) was being sold between Rs. 30 and Rs. 45 for 250 grams this morning.

The prices of fruits has also shot up with apple being sold between Rs. 80 and Rs. 100 per kg; Orange Rs. 50; Pomegranate Rs. 120; Grapes between Rs. 120 and Rs. 140; Black Grapes Rs. 120; Elakki Banana Rs. 100 and regular plantain was being sold at Rs. 20 per kg.

While coriander leaves was being sold at Rs. 20 a bunch, the prices of vegetables remained the same. Garlic was being sold between Rs. 100 and Rs. 160 per kg; Onion (small) Rs. 50; Ginger Rs. 30 to Rs. 50; Tomato Rs. 10; Carrot Rs. 60; Beetroot Rs. 30; Beans Rs. 20; Capsicum Rs. 30; Cauliflower and Cabbage Rs. 20; Knol Khol Rs. 30; Raddish Rs. 20; Brinjal Rs. 30; Ladies Finger Rs. 30 and Drumstick was being sold at Rs. 120 per kg. Coconut was sold between Rs. 20 and 30 depending on the size; Mint leaves Rs. 10 per bunch; Cucumber Rs. 10 for four and Lemon was being sold at Rs. 7 each.

At J.K. Grounds: Apart from the permitted cracker stalls, vendors selling earthen and porcelain lamps were conducting business. A pair of earthen and porcelain lamps were sold between Rs. 10 – Rs. 80 depending on the size and design.

Ashok, an onion trader told SOM that the price of onion would drop after a month as stocks are expected from Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Jayalakshmi, a coconut vendor, said, “Coronavirus would come today and go tomorrow, but we have to celebrate Deepavali, which comes once in a year. We have to light lamps in front of our houses, distribute sweets to neighbours by taking precautions to prevent contracting and spreading of COVID at the same time.”

The traders expect a rush of festival shoppers by evening.