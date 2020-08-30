No schools, colleges till Sept. 30

August 30, 2020

New Delhi: In Unlock 4.0, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued new guidelines for opening of more activities in areas outside the containment zones, which will come into effect from Sept 1. As per new guidelines, the power of declaring lockdown by States / Union Territories has been withdrawn.

Salient features of Unlock 4.0

• Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and regular class activity up to Sept. 30.

• Online distance learning will be permitted only in areas outside the containment zones only from Sept. 21.

• Only 50 percent of teaching and non-teaching staff could be called to the schools at a time for online teaching / tele-counselling and related work.

• Students of classes 9 to 12 can visit schools on a ‘voluntary basis’ to clear their doubts after Sept. 21 only against voluntary undertaking by parents.

• Restriction on opening of cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres (excluding open air theatres) and similar places with a high risk of spread of the virus.

• International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by the MHA and train services will remain restricted.

• Currently applicable rules for weddings and funerals will continue — a limit of 50 and 20 people in attendance, respectively — till Sept. 20. After that, their limit too will be raised to 100.

• Social / academic / sports / entertainment / cultural / religious / political functions and other congregations will be permitted from Sept. 21 but with a ceiling of 100 persons.

• Open Air Theatres permitted to open from Sept. 21.