No vehicle passes based on recommendation letters: DC

July 30, 2026

Entry to Chamundi Hill on Ashada Fridays

Restrictions to take effect from 10 tonight

Mysuru: In the wake of criticism over the crowd management of last week’s Ashada Friday, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy has announced a complete ban on entry of private vehicles to Chamundi Hill during the remaining Ashada Fridays and Chamundeshwari Vardhanthi.

He also made it clear that recommendation letters seeking vehicle entry will not be entertained and that no passes will be issued on that basis. The restrictions will come into force from 10 pm today, ahead of third Ashada Friday on July 31.

The decision follows the chaos witnessed on second Ashada Friday (July 24), when a large number of VIP devotees and people carrying recommendation letters from Ministers were allowed unrestricted entry.

The heavy VIP movement resulted in genuine devotees, including those who had purchased the Rs. 2,000 special darshan tickets, waiting for more than five hours to have darshan.

Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority and District Administration came under severe criticism, with devotees alleging gross mismanagement.

The DC said restrictions have been imposed to ensure safe and orderly movement of thousands of devotees from across Karnataka and neighbouring States during Ashada festivities.

According to him, only vehicles covered under prescribed security protocol will be permitted to enter the Hill, while all other private and public vehicles will be prohibited.

The District Administration has put in place special traffic management and security arrangements to ensure safe and hassle-free darshan while providing devotees with essential amenities.

Reddy said the safety and convenience of pilgrims remain the administration’s top priority and appealed to devotees to cooperate with the restrictions and follow the guidelines to ensure smooth traffic management and orderly darshan.