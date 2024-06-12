Non-repair of collapsed compound wall

June 12, 2024

Rider injured after falling into drain along with bike

Mysore/Mysuru: A two-wheeler rider sustained injuries after his bike ran over the debris of collapsed compound and fell into the drain in Gokulam yesterday.

The compound wall, adjacent to ESI Quarters on 10th Cross in Gokulam 3rd Stage, had collapsed following rains a few days ago. The collapsed compound has not been repaired and even the debris scattered on the road is not removed. The rider, who came from the main road side, ran over the debris, lost control of the bike and fell into the drain along with the bike.

VV Puram Police, with help from public, shifted the injured to the hospital and got the bike removed from the drain.