Threatening to make private photos, videos viral: Woman allegedly murders lover with help from brother in Nanjangud

June 12, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A man, who threatened a woman of making her private photos and videos viral on social media, has been reportedly murdered by the woman with help from her brother in Nanjangud town on Monday night.

The deceased is Rajesh (35), a resident of Siddegowdanahundi at Hampapura hobli in H.D. Kote taluk and the accused have been identified as Prema, wife of late Narayana and her brother Shivu, residents of Srirampura Layout in Nanjangud. The accused have been arrested by the Police.

A native of Kyathamaranahalli in Mysuru, Prema was given in marriage to Narayana 15 years back and Narayana had passed away just a month ago.

Rajesh, who was a friend of Narayana, used to frequent to his (Narayana) house during which friendship blossomed between Prema and Rajesh. Both Prema and Rajesh had stored private photos and videos of each other in their mobile phones.

Meanwhile, Rajesh, who had given money to Prema demanded it back resulting in Prema developing hatred on Rajesh. She later told Rajesh not to come to her house as neighbours will suspect them and speak ill about her.

But Rajesh continued to frequent Prema’s house following which Prema told her that she would inform about it to her relatives if he does not listen to her following which Rajesh threatened to make her private photos and videos viral on social media.

Prema, who discussed this with her brother Shivu, called Rajesh over the phone, told him that she wanted to discuss an important issue with him and called him home. When Rajesh came to the house on Monday night, both Prema and Shivu began to assault him. Sensing he was in danger, Rajesh somehow escaped from them and fled from the house. Prema and Shivu, who chased Rajesh, caught him on the 8th Cross of RP Road. When Rajesh fell on the ground, the duo bludgeoned Rajesh to death with a heavy stone slab.

Additional SP Dr. B.N. Nandini, Dy.SP Raghu, Nanjangud Town Inspector Basavaraju, Sub-Inspector Prakash and staff, who reached the spot, conducted mahazar and registered a case.

Accused Prema and Shivu were produced before a Court, which remanded them to judicial custody.