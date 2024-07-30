Not a beneficiary of 50:50 MUDA site scheme: MLC Vishwanath

July 30, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the mudslinging between the ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP-JD(S) combine in the State over the MUDA scam continues, BJP nominated MLC A.H. Vishwanath has rubbished allegations of the Chief Minister and other Congress leaders that he too is a beneficiary of MUDA, with the ownership of a site under 50:50 ratio scheme.

Addressing a press meet at Patrakarthara Bhavan here this morning, Vishwanath, who is also a former Minister, said that CM Siddaramaiah seems to be worried, scared and lonely about MUDA and Valmiki Development Corporation scams as can be seen from his recent statements.

“Instead of putting MUDA back on the right track by cleansing the rot, the CM has been accusing others of being involved in the MUDA’s 50:50 alternative sites allotment scam, which has caught the attention of the nation. Siddaramaiah is only mentioning the names of Opposition leaders such as G.T. Devegowda and others. But I want to ask why he is hesitant to name his followers such as Hinkal Papanna and other Congress leaders who are the major beneficiaries of the scam,” the MLC said.

Stating that as far as he knows CM Siddaramaiah is not corrupt, he wondered why the CM wants to lose his image just for the sake of a few sites and to shield his associates. “You say you do not have any black spot in your four-decade political journey. But I want to say here that your white panche is slowly getting tainted with black spots and if you do not wake up even now, your followers and others will completely paint it black,” he said.

Asserting that Siddaramaiah is himself tarnishing his image by defending the land transactions and alternative sites allotment in the name of his wife Parvathi, Vishwanath questioned why the CM has not sacked Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, when there is the example of another Minister B. Nagendra submitting his resignation over the Valmiki Development Corporation scam.

Accusing the CM of using the AHINDA tag for shielding himself from the multi-thousand crore MUDA scam, he questioned what was the responsibility of the CM, who also holds the Finance Portfolio, in the Rs. 187 crore Valmiki fund diversion scam.

Alleging that some unscrupulous elements have gained entry to the CM’s Office, the MLC said these same elements are tarnishing the CM’s image. Charging that the previous MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar had issued some orders even on the night of the day he was transferred, he maintained that former MUDA Commissioners Dinesh Kumar and Dr. D.B. Natesh were still doing transactions by sitting in the Office of the Urban Development Minister.

He further maintained that apart from himself and K.R. MLA T.S. Srivatsa, several Legislators from all major political parties are involved in MUDA irregularities.

‘I am the Governor of my House’

When asked senior leaders like you and K.S. Eshwarappa too could have become Governors just as BJP leader C.H. Vijayashankar, who has been appointed as Meghalaya Governor, if they were not dissenters and outspoken, Vishwanath jokingly said ‘I am the Governor of my House.’

Vishwanath’s associate and former Mysuru ZP Vice-President A.S. Channabasappa was present at the press meet.