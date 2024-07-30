Prathap Simha slams Dynastic Politics in Karnataka

July 30, 2024

Bengaluru: Former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha raised a pressing but a very pertinent question about today’s politics: “If political leaders worry only about their own children, who will take care of the children of other people, who also work for the party?” With this question aimed at family politics, adjustments and nepotism in Karnataka, Prathap Simha has pelted the first stone at the political hornet’s nest of Karnataka.

Speaking at a book release event organised at FKCCI Auditorium by Sri Vagdevi Vidyavardhaka Trust, Vishwavani Books and Parishrama NEET Academy in Bengaluru last Saturday, Prathap Simha highlighted the legacy of former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs who nurtured other people’s children and was admired as a real democrat and a Statesman.

In contrast, he said, the current leaders seem primarily concerned with advancing their own children’s career. “If Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy are only worried about their own children, who will take care of other people’s children and the children of the poor who also work for the party?” Prathap Simha asked.

Simha further pointed out that leaders like Siddaramaiah, H.D. Deve Gowda, Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and Yediyurappa rose from the grassroots level, which contributed to their stature as great leaders. But sadly they have forgotten about others who have come from grassroots level and are working for their respective parties.

“It’s the same story in all political parties. In the last Lok Sabha elections, the children of Ministers from the Congress and JD(S) were given tickets. Even the BJP is not an exception here. In our party, too, tickets were given to the children of several leaders, including former CM Yediyurappa. Everyone is concerned only about their own children. If this continues, how will the children of those who really care about society and who have toiled for the party come forward? If things go on like this, the politics of the State will be controlled by only a few families,” he said with disappointment.

Prathap Simha also drew attention to other sectors, such as the film industry, literature and sports, where the children of achievers have not been able to match even 10 percent of their parents’ success. Yet, the non-meritorious children are pushed forward denying opportunities to others.

However, he noted that in politics, influential politicians are grooming their children to follow in their footsteps, hoping that they too will become Ministers and Chief Ministers.

He urged journalists to address these issues through their writing, emphasising the role of journalism in bringing the truth to the public with a sense of social concern. “If journalism doesn’t bring the truth to the people with social concern, who else can do it?” he asked.

Simha, who was a journalist before his political entry, concluded by acknowledging that many have encouraged him to write more. “If I ever start writing again, I will begin by scrutinising the BJP,” he stated.

On politics in particular, he said, “I know everything about all the parties and their dealings. If we go to celebratory events with them, naturally we will acquire the same mindset. That’s why I don’t attend any parties with them.”

