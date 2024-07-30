Respond to notice else MCC will shift abandoned vehicles to scrapyards 

July 30, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has announced a crackdown on abandoned vehicles cluttering the city’s roads, which are not only marring the city’s aesthetic but also raising concerns about potential misuse and safety risks. The MCC will now trace the owners of these vehicles and issue notices. If the owners cannot be located, the vehicles will be towed and sent to scrapyards for dismantling.

Defunct vehicles, including cars, trucks and other four-wheelers, have become a common sight on roadsides, footpaths and narrow cross streets across the city. These abandoned vehicles obstruct traffic flow and pose safety hazards, particularly during rainy conditions and at night due to reduced visibility.

During a regular meeting of the MCC held this morning, chaired by Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff, it was decided to trace vehicle owners using registration plates, chassis numbers and data from the Road Transport Office (RTO).

Notices will be issued to the owners detailing the vehicle’s location and giving them a deadline to remove their vehicles. Failure to comply will result in the MCC arranging for the removal of the vehicles to scrapyards.

The MCC’s decision follows concerns raised by the Police in their communication regarding accidents caused by these abandoned vehicles.

Scrap vehicles parked on roadsides can be particularly dangerous for two-wheeler riders, who are at high risk of serious injuries.

Additionally, Star of Mysore’s report on July 16 titled ‘Car garbage’ highlighted that such vehicles can become breeding grounds for disease during the monsoon season, with stagnant water attracting mosquitoes.

MCC to penalise owners of stray cows

In another move to address the problem of stray cows causing traffic disruptions in Mysuru, the MCC has decided to impose penalties on owners who leave their cattle on the streets.

Stray cows have become a significant nuisance, often blocking roads and contributing to traffic congestion. Many owners abandon their animals on the streets to save on feed and space, exacerbating the issue.

Under the new policy, owners will face a fine of Rs. 1,000 for the first offence and Rs. 2,000 for the second offence. Should the stray cows be found on the streets again despite these penalties, the animals will be permanently transferred to the Mysore Pinjrapole Society and will not be returned to their owners.

Superintending Engineer K.J. Sindhu, DC (revenue) Dasegowda, DC (Administration) Kusuma Kumari, Zonal Assistant Commissioners, Health Officers, Development Officers and Environment Engineers were present.