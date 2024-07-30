Over 50 dead in Wayanad landslides

July 30, 2024

Wayanad (Kerala): More than 50 people were killed and hundreds feared trapped after heavy rains triggered massive landslides in Wayanad, Kerala, bordering Mysuru District, this morning. 372 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours is said to have triggered the landslides.

Landslides were reported in several places including Mundakkai, Attamala, Chooralmala and Kunhome of Wayanad district. Following the incident the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel accompanied by local Police have been conducting rescue operations. However, the personnel were facing hindrances owing to heavy rains and collapse of a bridge.

According to sources, the rescue workers have been able to save around 100 people so far and about 70 injured people are being treated at local hospitals.

District Collector D.R. Meghashree told mediapersons that apart from the deaths confirmed in Wayanad, the bodies of a few had floated in Chaliyar River into neighbouring Malappuram district.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief on his ‘X’ page and assured all possible help from the Centre in the wake of prevailing situation there.

The PM announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 for the injured from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who expressed his grief over the incident is likely to visit Wayanad tomorrow (July 31) along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He also spoke to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and enquired about rescue operations.

Red Alert in Kodagu

Following massive rainfall in Wayanad, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Red Alert in Kodagu district in Karnataka. The District Administration had issued Orange alert till yesterday evening and Yellow alert this morning. However, with Wayanad in Kerala receiving heaviest of rainfalls, the IMD has issued Red Alert in the district for the next two days. Fire and Emergency personnel conducted rescue operations at Kakotuparambu village in Virajpet after they received a flood rescue call. The personnel rescued six persons and shifted them to safe place. The inflow of water to Bhagamandala has also increased. Landslides were also reported at Peraje in Kodagu-Kerala border.