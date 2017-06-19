Not getting water? Contact these officials
Not getting water? Contact these officials

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has issued a press release with contact numbers of officials in-charge of water supply to the city. According to the press release from VVWW  Assistant Executive Engineer (West Sub Division) Harshitha, the water levels at Kabini and Cauvery reservoirs had come down considerably affecting the water supply. It also said that repair works were also being taken up at the pumping stations. The MCC has urged citizens to contact the concerned officials in case of disturbance in supply.

Wards 13,14,15,17 – H.K. Manjanna (94498-86439), N. Prasanna Kumar (91640-75405); Wards 19, 20, 21 – K. Manju (99026-46865); Wards 18 and 22 (BEML Layout, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bank Employees Layout) – B. Umesh (98444-81894), JE M.N. Kempegowda (94482-93623); Ward 24, Vijaynagar 3rd stage – K. Mahesh (98863-44973), Wards 16, 23,24, Dattagalli 3rd stage – M. Mallikarjunaswamy (98866-46828); Wards 25, 26 and 27 – B.D. Manjunath (96630-62434); Wards 28, 31 – Gopal (90352-05531); Hootagalli KHB Colony – H.T. Venkatesh (98867-63874), Wards 44,45 – C. Nagesh (94483-22665), B.L. Girish (95901-59059),  Ward 29 – H.C. Thammanna (99458-44476); Wards 32, 33 – N. Mahadeva (99806-13237), Wards 30, 34 – Water Inspector Lingaraju (99807-53181), Wards 35,36, 37 – N. Ramesh (99454-64241), Wards 38,39,43 – Kashyap (99860-04468).

June 19, 2017

2 COMMENTS ON THIS POST

  1. Sai says:
    August 4, 2017 at 7:34 am

    Please help as we did not get water in Kuvempunagar A&B Block for last 2 days. Also, there is no definitive time on when water will be released.

    
  2. Tejaswini Gowda says:
    November 4, 2018 at 5:14 am

    Pleàse help we don’t have water from last 2days in hebbal kaveri circle

    

