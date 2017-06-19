Not getting water? Contact these officials

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has issued a press release with contact numbers of officials in-charge of water supply to the city. According to the press release from VVWW Assistant Executive Engineer (West Sub Division) Harshitha, the water levels at Kabini and Cauvery reservoirs had come down considerably affecting the water supply. It also said that repair works were also being taken up at the pumping stations. The MCC has urged citizens to contact the concerned officials in case of disturbance in supply.

