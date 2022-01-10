Noted writer, activist Champa no more

January 10, 2022

Bengaluru: Noted writer and activist Prof. Chandrashekhar Patil, well-known as Champa, passed away around 6.30 am today (Jan. 10) at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was aged 83.

He was suffering from age-related ailments and is survived by his wife Neela Patil, also a writer and two children.

Family sources have said that his body will be brought to his Gayathri Layout house where the final rites will be performed.

Considered as one of the foremost voices of the Bandaya Movement, Champa was the Editor of the influential literary journal ‘Sankramana’ which was started with two of his friends Siddalinga Pattanashetti and Giraddi Govindaraj in 1964. He was known for leading many social and literary movements such as Gokak agitation, Bandaya Movement, anti-Emergency agitation, agitation for the implementation of Mandal report, Farmer’s movement, etc.

After retiring as Professor of English from Karnataka University, Patil served as the President of Kannada Sahitya Parishat and as the Chairman of Kannada Development Authority. He was the President of the 83rd Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana held in Mysuru.

Protesting the assassination of his friend and Vachana scholar M.M. Kalburgi, he had returned his Pampa Award, the highest literary honour of the Government of Karnataka.

A proponent of Kannada medium education, he was one of the rare writers who could say all his children and grandchildren studied in Kannada medium.

He has several literary works to his credit. ‘Ardha Satyada Hudugi’ (1989), a collection of poems, won him Karnataka Sahitya Akademi Award for Poetry. His other notable works include Banuli, Madhyabindu, Gandhi Smarane, Hoovu Hennu Taare, Shalmala Nanna Shalmala and Gundammana Gazhalagal.