DC’s plea as Medical Doctor: Please get vaccinated

January 10, 2022

90,000 yet to receive first dose are at 10-fold risk; 27,000 at risk of being hospitalised

Maximum infection reported from Mysuru city; rural areas better in awareness

COVID Care Centre at KSOU Academic Bhavan in Mandakalli to function from today

War Room to start functioning with 20 staff who will work round-the-clock in shifts

Instruction given to Dasara Exhibition to close; number of visitors to Palace capped at 200

Mysore/Mysuru: “I am not speaking as a DC but as a doctor. There are 90,000 people who are 18 and above years of age in Mysuru who have not taken their first dose of COVID vaccine and they are roaming around. They are at 10-fold risk of catching the virus and 30 percent of them (27,000) are at risk of hospitalisation.”

These were the words of Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham, who addressed a press conference at his office this morning. He at the same time came live on Facebook to directly reach out to people.

Over 4,60,000 in the 18-plus group are yet to take their second dose and despite many efforts by the District Administration, people are not turning up at vaccination booths and mobile centres. “Please cooperate with us to ensure your health,” the DC, himself a medical doctor, appealed.

Over 85 percent of infected are from Mysuru city alone and this is the aftermath of parties, free roaming, business and pleasure trips to Bengaluru and many picnic places, he said.

“There are three clusters in Mysuru and compared to the city areas, rural areas have seen fewer cases as there is more awareness and also open spaces,” DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham said.

Mysuru had achieved 98 percent in vaccination (first dose) of 18-plus population and now as 15-17 years old are also vaccinated, the percentage has reduced to 96.57. The district has achieved 88 percent in second dose immunisation and now as 15-17 are also being jabbed, the percentage has come down to 82.

Beds and infrastructure

Regarding the arrangements made in the district to combat the third wave, the DC said that in the 14 Government hospitals, 2,048 beds have been readied and 1,661 beds have been readied at private hospitals. There are 2,611 beds at COVID Care Centres.

“In all, we have 6,380 beds ready and from today, the KSOU COVID Care Centre near Mandakalli on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road will be operational with 700 beds. Last year, this unit had 6,050 patients and we will be ready to accommodate more patients stage by stage. All those 21 hostels that were converted as COVID Care Centres during the second wave and closed after cases reduced, will now be reconverted and arrangements of doctors, cooks, staff and nurses are being made in case the positivity further spikes,” the DC explained.

War Room from today

The District Administration is war-ready and can open a COVID Care Centre at any of the 21 hostels within a span of six to 12 hours, he added.

“From today, the COVID War Room at the District Offices Complex in Siddarthanagar will function with 20 staff. They will work round-the-clock in shifts and we will depute more people in case of need. Also, teams or squads will be formed at the district and city level to enforce COVID norms and COVID-appropriate behaviour,” he added.

On other measures taken by the administration, Dr. Bagadi Gautham said that the on-going exhibition at Dasara Exhibition Grounds will be closed. “I have passed on instructions to close the event as it is risky to accommodate more people. Visitors to the Mysore Palace will be capped at 200 at a time and as it is an open space, this number seems fair. Even the same rule will apply for Mysuru Zoo. I am told that there are fewer visitors to the Zoo these days,” he said.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. K.H. Prasad, Reproductive and Child Health Officer (RCHO) Dr. M.S. Jayanth and District Surveillance Officer Dr. T. Shivaprasad were present with the DC.