Novel drinking water campaign for birds launched in city

Mysuru: The scorching summer heat is sapping the energy of not only human beings but the birds are also feeling very thirsty. In order to quench the thirst of birds, Arivu Samsthe launched a unique drinking water and feeding campaign for birds at Agrahara Circle here on Mar. 29.

Zoo Authority Chairperson Mallige Veeresh launched the abhiyan which aims to bring about awareness among the people to facilitate drinking water and food for the birds.

Speaking on the occasion, Mallige Veeresh said man is completely dependent on environment. There must be a balance between man and the environment around him and he should see that balance is not destroyed. Hence, such abhiyans become necessary.

If we nurture plants and trees, the bird population can also be protected. There are many such efforts already on to protect it at Mysuru Zoo, Karanji Lake and Kukkarahalli Lake. These efforts had started during the rule of Wadiyars itself and we are seeing the fruits of their vision today, she said.

Social Worker K. Raghuram Vajpayee said that it is laudable that Arivu Samsthe has launched the abhiyan on the day of Mahaveer Jayanti as Lord Mahaveer always stood for peace and his love for birds and animals was well-known.

Arivu Samsthe’s Srikanth Kashyap and other volunteers were present.