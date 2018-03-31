Rain with hailstone lashes Kushalnagar
Kushalnagar: Heavy rain accompanied by hailstones lashed Kushalnagar and nearby villages yesterday evening.

The rain lasted for about an hour with big hailstones. Owing to the accompanying gale, the rain is believed to have caused destruction at a few places with asbestos roof of a few houses getting blown off.

Power supply was affected owing to snapping of cables which was later attended by CESC staff.

Sheets of roof at Ramalingeshwara temple which flew off fell on a few cars damaging them.

South interior parts

The pre-monsoon rain is said to have also lashed Mandya, Hassan, Chamarajanagar, Chikkabalapur, Kolar and Chikkamagalur districts.

The untimely rain is believed to have damaged grape crops in Chikkaballapur. A few farmers had cheers lit on their faces in Kolar hoping to receive normal monsoon this year.

Bengaluru too experienced heavy rains and certain parts of Mysuru too received a brief spell of rain with dusty winds.

March 31, 2018

