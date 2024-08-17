Now, buy ticket to Palace on WhatsApp

August 17, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Now onwards you can buy ticket to visit Mysore Palace on WhatsApp. What you have to do is just send a ‘Hi’ message on the social networking site, to a dedicated mobile number to avail the service.

According to a press release from the Office of Deputy Director, Mysore Palace Board, it is stated that, Electronic Delivery of Citizen Services (EDCS) of the State Government, has developed a WhatsApp ticketing software to provide the service through Mobile-One Project, for the ease of tourists and public, thus saving their time and energy spent on buying the ticket.

The service is available from Aug. 14 and to access the ticket, one should send a message either in Kannada or English, by typing ‘Hi’ to Mob: 88841-60088 or by scanning the QR code available on the website https://mysorepalace.karnataka.gov.in.

The ticket will be valid for a period of five days from the date of purchase. The Palace will be open for viewing between 10 am and 5.30 pm, the release added.