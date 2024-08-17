Suttur Seer to release book on Prof. M.H. Dhananjaya
August 17, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji will release the book titled “Navigating the Path of Technical Education – Prof. Dhananjaya’s Inspirational Journey”  tomorrow (Aug. 18) at Navajyothi Auditorium, JSS College for Women, Saraswathipuram, at 4 pm, as a tribute to late Prof. M.H. Dhananjaya.

Prof. Dhananjaya had served as the Principal of SJCE and later as Director (Technical) and Advisor of Technical Education Division at JSS Mahavidyapeetha for many years. He was the Founder-Chairman of Excelsoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and Excel Public School, Mysuru.

Prof. P. O. J. Lebba, former Member, BoG, Kerala Technological University, Dr. K. Chidananda Gowda, former Vice-Chancellor, Kuvempu University, Shivamogga, Dr. K. Balaveera Reddy, former VC, Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Dr. B. Suresh, Pro-chancellor of JSS AHER and D. Sudhanva, Chairman & Managing Director of Excelsoft, will be present on the occasion.

