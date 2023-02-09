Now entry to Mysore Palace temples streamlined
February 9, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: It is now easy and less confusing for all the devotees who visit the nine temples at Mysore Palace premises as the Palace Board has streamlined the entry and parking facility for devotees visiting each temple.

Devotees can now visit all the temples between 6.30 am and 10 am and from 6 pm to 8.30 pm on all days.

The order facilitating these arrangements was passed after the approval of Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra following a meeting with the Muzrai Department and Police Department Officials recently.

Devotees visiting Sri Prasanna Krishnaswamy Temple, Sri Khille Venkataramana Swamy Temple and Sri Lakshmiramanaswamy Temple may enter the Palace from Karikallu Thotti Gate after parking their vehicles at the parking lot on the left side of Karikallu Thotti Gate.

Those who wish to visit Sri Shwethavarahaswamy Temple can enter the Palace premises from Varaha Gate after parking their vehicles near the Varaha Gate parking lot.

Devotees can take Jayamarthanda Gate to visit Sri Gayathri Devi Temple, Sri Trinayaneshwaraswamy Temple, Sri Kodi Someshwaraswamy Temple and Sri Kodi Kalabhairaveshwara Temple after parking the vehicles at Doddakere Maidan.

They can enter the Palace via Jayarama-Balarama Gate to visit Sri Bhuvaneshwari Temple after parking the vehicles at the parking space near Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple (Palace North Gate).

Physically-challenged people, senior citizens and those with health issues may enter the Palace with their vehicles via Karikallu Thotti Gate and take the road left to Sri Lakshmiramanaswamy Temple to visit Sri Gayathri Devi Temple, Sri Trinayaneshwaraswamy Temple, Sri Kodi Someshwaraswamy Temple, Sri Kodi Kalabhairaveshwara Temple and Sri Bhuvaneshwari Temple.

Speaking to SOM, Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya said that he has appealed the Muzrai Department to arrange battery-operated vehicles  between 6.30 am – 10 am and 6 pm – 8.30 pm for the aged people to visit all the temples.

At present there are two battery-operated vehicles to ferry tourists inside the Palace premises from 10 am to 5 pm.

Subramanya said that the above changes in Palace entry were necessitated so that the devotees need not traverse long distances to visit a particular temple.

Sound and Light

The regular Sound and Light Show is held from 7 pm to 7.45 pm  followed by Palace illumination for 15 minutes till 8 pm. On Sundays and Government holidays, the Palace is illuminated from 7 pm to 8 pm, he said.

