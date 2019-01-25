NRN as alumnus keen to take NIE to global standards
NRN as alumnus keen to take NIE to global standards

Bengaluru: National Institute of Engineering (NIE), one of the oldest engineering colleges in city and State, will soon be upgraded to world standards with the assistance of Infosys Founder N.R. Narayana Murthy (NRN), the alumnus of the institute, who is going to provide the necessary infrastructure.

Murthy met Deputy Chief Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara in this regard and not only discussed the issue with him but also assured him that as soon as the Government takes a decision, the necessary cost will be remitted.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Parameshwara, who also holds the Information Technology and Biotechnology portfolio said that Naryana Murthy who had studied in the same institution and was keen on taking it to international standards had prepared a blue print for the same.

According to sources, Murthy who passed out of NIE with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1966 with first rank, has donated Rs. 5 crore for setting up the ‘School of Electrical Sciences’ at the Institute.

He has also donated Rs. 1  crore for the Ladies Hostel ‘Yeshvika’ in NIE in the memory of his Guru late K.V. Narayan, Head Master of Sarada Vilas High School.

The sources also revealed that the Institute has acquired 50 acres of land in Kadakola from KIADB (Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board) last year where NRN is keen to set up NIE University.

January 25, 2019

