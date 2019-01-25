R-Day:Commandos join rehearsal at Bannimantap Parade Grounds

Mysuru: The parade rehearsal for 70th Republic Day celebrations organised by District Administration was held at Torch Light Parade Grounds at Bannimantap here this morning.

All 23 teams comprising various units including the KSRP, City Armed Reserve, DAR, RPF, CISF, Traffic Police, Women’s Police, NCC, Scouts and Guides, Bharath Seva Dal, Mounted Police, Home Guards, Excise, Forest, Fire and Emergency Services.

Police Public School, Kumbarkoppal Government High School, Deepa School, Boys Sevadal, Girls Sevadal, NCC (Army), NCC (Navy), NCC Airforce students also participated in the rehearsal. The band section comprised an ensemble from the KSRP, DAR and CAR performing patriotic numbers.

Outgoing City Police Commissioner Dr. A. Subramanyeswara Rao received the guard of honour and inspected the parade.

Panther Mysuru City Commandos armed with Romanian Pm MD series, Browning Hi Power & Glock Pistol, Bulgarian Arsenal M1F41 & OFB Excalibur Rifles presented a demo on anti-terror operation. They also exhibited their skills in VVIP rescue operations during terror attacks, drug emergencies and communally-sensitive incidents.

Various commandos performed daredevil stunts, assembling of guns blindfolded and assembling of guns using just one hand. These commandos were part of State Police’s Garuda Unit.

The 25-member force will showcase their skills for the second time during Republic Day Parade on Jan.26. This full-fledged team was operational from Feb. 2018. The members of the team were drawn from various other existing Police forces and this force equipped with advanced arms and specialised training to deal with rough and hostile situations.

Inauguration

Meanwhile, the District Administration has made all preparations for the inauguration and celebration of 70th Republic Day celebrations.

Higher Education and District Minister G.T. Devegowda will hoist the Tricolour at Torch Light Parade Grounds on Jan.26 at 9 am. Tourism and Sericulture Minister S.R. Mahesh, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, Deputy Mayor Shafi Ahamed, Zilla Panchayat In-charge President S.R.Nandeesh, MP Pratap Simha, MLAs S.A.Ramdas, Tanveer Sait, Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah, Taluk Panchayat President Kalamma Kemparamaiah, ZP Vice-President and others will be the guests.

Cultural events

MLA L. Nagendra will preside over the cultural programme organised by the District Administration on the same day at 4 pm at Kalamandira.

State Government Employees will sing patriotic songs and Nadageethe while various school and college students will perform music and dance features at the programme organised Department of Kannada and Culture.

Official presence must

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar has directed all District, State and Central Government officials to be present at Republic Day celebrations in Bannimantap Grounds without fail tomorrow.

Officials must sign the attendance register kept at the temporary counter opened at the Grounds.

