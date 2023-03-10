Obstructing official from discharging duties: Regional Commissioner terminates membership of Hunsur CMC Councillor

March 10, 2023

Hunsur: Sounding a warning bell to errant people’s representatives, Mysuru Regional Commissioner Dr. G.C. Prakash has terminated the membership of a Councillor of Hunsur City Municipal Council (CMC) for obstructing an official from discharging his duties.

H.P. Satish Kumar, the Hunsur CMC member of Ward 8, is the one whose membership has been terminated for misconduct.

On Nov. 18, 2021, Satish Kumar had summoned the then CMC Commissioner Ramesh to the official chamber of the CMC President and abused him using foul language. Satish Kumar had also attempted to physically assault the CMC Commissioner, when Manu, a fellow CMC member intervened and calmed down the situation.

Later, Ramesh lodged a complaint against Satish Kumar at Hunsur Police Station. Thereafter, Satish Kumar, continuing with his wayward ways, visited the CMC Office much before the arrival of officials and staff on Nov. 24, 2021 and unauthorisedly reviewed the MAR-19 book, office files and petitions filed by the public, which action of Satish Kumar was recorded by the CCTV cameras. This apart, Satish Kumar also pressurised the staff to get works done as per his diktat and also attempted to make some corrections in the files. Taking strong objection to Satish Kumar’s actions, the then CMC Commissioner (Ramesh) complained to the higher authorities against him.

After receiving the complaint, Mysuru Regional Commissioner Dr. G.C. Prakash held a prolonged enquiry. As the charges against Satish Kumar were proved beyond doubt with the CCTV cameras capturing all his actions, Dr. Prakash on Jan. 6, 2023, terminated the membership of Hunsur CMC member (Ward 8) Satish Kumar as per Col.41 (1) of Karnataka Municipality Act-1964.