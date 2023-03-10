979 students absent for II PU Kannada exam

March 10, 2023

Results in May first week

Mysore/Mysuru: As many as 979 students were absent on the first day of the II PU exams which began at 50 centres in Mysuru district yesterday.

There were 27,734 students who had registered to take up the Kannada and Arabic exams out of which 26,755 attended, said DDPUE Nagamallesh.

The exam was held from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm. Of the total 50 exam centres, 26 are in the city and 24 in rural areas.

The DDPUE, who visited a few exam centres and inspected the arrangements, said that the first day of the exam went on smoothly in the district. Today, Mathematics and Education exams were held and tomorrow (Mar. 12) Economics exam will be held. The exams will conclude on Mar. 29 with Sociology, Electronics and Computer Science exams.

Minister of School Education and Literacy B.C. Nagesh said that II PU exam results will be announced in the first week of May.

Speaking to reporters after wishing students at Tiptur yesterday, Minister Nagesh said that the exam began at 1,109 centres in the State yesterday and added that Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) has been introduced this year which will help students to face the exams bravely.