DC promises Voter ID as sexual minorities

March 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K. V. Rajendra has assured to issue voter identity cards to those who are willing to identify themselves as sexual minorities.

The DC, who is also the District Election Officer came out with the assurance at a meeting organised by District SVEEP (Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation) Committee at Devaraja Urs Auditorium in Zilla Panchayat here yesterday.

Rajendra said “All the 500 sexual minority voters in the district should get voter identity card and participate in voting without fail. Though being sexual minorities, but mentioned as male or female in voter ID, there is a provision in the District Administration to issue identity card as sexual minorities for such people. If the officials concerned don’t respond, the memorandum can be submitted to either Deputy Director of Women and Child Development Department or Development Officer.”

K. M. Gayathri, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zilla Panchayat said “Though there are different categories among sexual minorities, all should come together while obtaining the benefits. If there are any issues in availing voter ID, approach the officers concerned and obtain the card. In all, 210 sexual minorities have enrolled in the voter list and the remaining should also enrol their names at the earliest and obtain voter ID.”

MCC Additional Commissioner M.J. Roopa, ZP Deputy Secretary Dr. M. Krishnam Raju, Deputy Director of Women and Child Development Department Basavaraju, Assistant Director of Information and Public Relations Department T. K. Harish, representatives of NGOs involving sexual minorities — Ashodaya, Ashraya and Seven Rainbow were present.